J&K special status ends as President Kovind signs abrogation of Article 370 provisions

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday signed the Article 370 gazette, revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move came after both Houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.

Live TV

The scrapping of Article 370 was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament amid uproar by opposition parties. The decision is in line with what the BJP had promised in its manifesto before the Lok Sabha election 2019. The Centre also reorganised the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs with two Lieutenant Governors. While Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature, Ladakh will be a UT without a legislature.