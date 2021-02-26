हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Two LeT terrorist associates arrested in Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered

Acting on specific information, Bandipora police along with 13 RR and 45 BN CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, in a joint operation at Bonikhan Mohalla area of Hajin town and recovered arms and ammunition.

J&amp;K: Two LeT terrorist associates arrested in Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered
File photo

Kashmir: Bandipora police arrested on Friday arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associates in Hajin. 

Acting on specific information, the police officers along with 13 RR and 45 BN CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, in a joint operation at Bonikhan Mohalla area of Hajin town.

Also, arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession which includes two live hand grenades and eight live rounds of AK 47.

They have been identified as Gh Mohi-Ud -din Khan from Paribal Hajin and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat from Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin.

On preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with terror outfit LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active terrorists in Sumbal and Hajin area.

In this regard, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

