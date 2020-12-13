हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in Poonch, one arrested

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Sunday (December 13). Another associate was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police

J&amp;K: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in Poonch, one arrested
Photo Courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: At least two Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Sunday (December 13) while another associate was arrested by the J&K Police. The encounter took place at Durgan Poshana of Poonch district. 

After the security forces cordoned off the area at Durgan and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Director-General of Police Jammu Kashmir said, “Three days back a group of three terrorists crossed over from Pakistan and were on way to Shopian district of Kashmir," he added, “On an input, they were being chased by police. The day before Yesterday parties reached the spot but could not launch operation due to snowfall.” 

Today afternoon another move was made which resulted in the encounter. An offer of surrender was given to the terrorists which include on local and two Pakistanis but they opened fire on the cordon team which led to the exchange of fire. The local unit of Army is also part of the joint operation.” DGP said. 

He added "it is another attempt by Pakistan to send in Lashkar-e-Taiba/ Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists to Kashmir. The attempt to disturb the ongoing democratic process of elections at the grassroots level shows its desperation with the huge participation of the Jammu and Kashmir people in the ongoing election. "

The terrorists were trapped in a snow-bound area and were asked to surrender but they refused and instead fired indiscriminately on the security forces in an attempt to break the cordon, they said, adding the security forces retaliated and killed two of the militants. Another terrorist was captured alive during the gunfight, the officials said. Both the slain terrorists are suspected to be Pakistani nationals but efforts are on to identify them.

Sources said it is a group of terrorists, which had recently infiltrated from Pakistan and were headed to South Kashmir's Shopian district. After getting information, they said, police along with the Army launched an operation and plugged all escape routes but the snowfall slowed down the chase. With the improvement in the weather, the operation resumed this morning and contact was established with the terrorists, who were offered to surrender but they declined and triggered a gunfight, the officials said.

