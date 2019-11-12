JNU: ABVP to approach UGC against fee hike

New Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will approach University Grants Commission (UGC) with signatures of JNU students against fee hike and new hostel manual on Wednesday. The students are agitating against the hostel manual and fee hike since October 28. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is also part of this protest since day one.

ABVP informed in a press statement that it will carry out the signature campaign and submit it to the UGC. The statement said, "If UGC does not agree on our demands, we will sit on an indefinite strike." ABVP also added that it was committed to making the university administration roll back the fee hike.

There was also a clash between the police and JNU students while they were staging protests on Monday.

Live TV

According to JNU's students, the fee hike will not only make it difficult for the students to stay in hostels and continue their studies as it will give a blow to the aspirations of those students who come here from far-flung and backward sections of society.

On Monday, the protesting students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) allegedly blocked the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal at the AICTE auditorium in Delhi's Vasant Kunj for over six hours. However, the HRD Ministry said that the minister held 'positive talks' with the students and assured them of taking quick action to resolve their problems.