Johnson & Johnson's baby shampoo fails quality test in Rajasthan

In yet another incident stirring row, US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson's baby shampoo failed a quality test in Rajasthan resulting in the withdrawal of some batches of the products.

A test done on the company's baby shampoo by Drug Controller in Jaipur, Rajasthan revealed that it contains harmful ingredients including formaldehyde. Identified as a carcinogen, formaldehyde also affects the nervous system, respiratory system, and has been linked to allergies in children.

However, the company refused to accept the tests result. In a statement, the company claimed that the test methods, details or any quantitative findings were not disclosed to them. It also stated there is no prescribed test method or requirement for testing formaldehyde in shampoo under the applicable standards.

The statement confirmed that formaldehyde is not added as an ingredient in the shampoo nor does the shampoo contain any ingredient that can release formaldehyde. They also added that their products conform to all applicable standard under the D&C Act and D&C rules.

It concluded that the company has contested the interim test results and the application is pending for re-testing of samples.

The statement read, "Earlier this year, representatives of the Drug Controller in Jaipur, Rajasthan drew samples of Johnson’s Baby Shampoo for testing and we fully co-operated during the process. We do not accept the interim results given to us which mentioned samples to ‘contain harmful ingredients- identification positive for formaldehyde.’ The government did not disclose the test methods, details or any quantitative findings."

"This is concerning especially when there is no prescribed test method or requirement for testing Formaldehyde in shampoo under the applicable standards. We have confirmed to the Indian authorities that we do not add Formaldehyde as an ingredient in our shampoo nor does Johnson’s baby shampoo contain any ingredient that can release formaldehyde over time. Our products are safe to use and conform to all applicable standard under the D&C Act and D&C rules," added the statement.



"We have contested the interim test results of the Government Analysis that were based on unknown and unspecified methods. Following due process under law, the application before the relevant authority is pending for re-testing of samples at Central Drugs Laboratory," further added the statement.

Earlier too, Johnson & Johnson's baby powder had come under scan and courted controversy. Johnson & Johnson subsidiary was also in focus for supplying faulty hip implants to Indian patients.