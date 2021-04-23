Journalist succumbs to head injuries month after road accident

New Delhi: Nearly a month after the cycle-rickshaw Renu Agal was in was hit by a speeding car in north Delhi’s Civil Lines, the 54-year-old journalist succumbed to head injuries at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the cycle-rickshaw driver, whose identity remains unknown till date, also died on April 1. The accident took place on March 25.

The police told Hindustan Times that the Swift Dzire car that rammed the rickshaw was driven by Gaurav Batra, an assistant director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). According to the FIR, Gaurav Batra “appeared” drunk.

Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), reportedly said that a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt was registered initially. He further added that after the rickshaw rider succumbed to injuries, the police added the "IPC section pertaining to causing death due to negligence".

The 54-year-old journalist, Renu Agal, worked at The Print and lived in West Delhi’s Mayapuri. On March 25 evening, she met with the accident while travelling on a cycle-rickshaw.

