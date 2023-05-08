Nadda Watches 'The Kerala Story' At Bengaluru Theatre, Calls It An 'Eye Opener'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday attended a special screening of the film 'The Kerala Story' and called it an 'eye opener'. After watching the movie in Bengaluru's Garuda Mall, Nadda said that there is a 'new type of terrorism' which is without ammunition and said that the film exposes 'poisonous terrorism'.

While talking to reporters, JP Nadda said, "There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition... 'The Kerala Story' exposes poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion..."

It is a global story and must be watched, Nadda, who is in Karnataka to campaign for BJP for the May 10 Assembly elections, said.

"After watching this film, our people will be able to understand what kind of conspiracy is being hatched to make our society hollow... We should be aware of this," he added.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda's remarks at the screening of the movie in Bengaluru, Karnataka. https://t.co/gP8O0YF7Ee — BJP (@BJP4India) May 7, 2023

Nadda watched the movie along with Karnataka unit BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

'The Kerala Story', which stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles, revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join the terrorist group ISIS.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie hit the theatres on May 5 after the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film.

The trailer of the film came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined ISIS. Faced with backlash, the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

The hotly debated film on conversion is at the center of national discourse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi crediting it for bringing out terror conspiracies and using it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka on Friday.