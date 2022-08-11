New Delhi: Bihar's newly sworn-in deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday (August 11, 2022) took it to Twitter to share his vision for a holistic development of the state. RJD leader shared his tweet form seven years ago where he spoke about how one should not judge a book by its cover.

While sharing a tweet of his Twitter from November 2015, Tejashwi said now is the time to reassure his brothers and sisters from Bihar about his commitment that he will fulfil under the guidance of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“Just to recall..I had said that don't judge a book by its cover. Now the time has come to reassure my brothers & sister in Bihar that I am totally committed to holistic development of the state under the able guidance of Honourable Nitish Kumar ji. That's my vision and mission! (sic),” Tejaswi wrote on Twitter.

His tweet from seven years ago read, “No one should try judging a book by its cover. Potential, like sweet nectar & bitter medicine takes time to show its real benefit.”

Tejashwi Yadav took oath along with Nitish Kumar for the top two posts in Biharn at a simple ceremony on Wednesday.

Additionally, the RJD leader promised bumper jobs within a month for the state's youth. Tejashwi had vowed provide 10 lakh jobs while spearheading the RJD’s campaign during the assembly elections in 2020, soon after taking oath.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar will go for a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the state assembly. Nitish Kumar was sworn Chief Minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday after he resigned from the post a day earlier and quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The decision to hold the floor test on August 24 and make a suitable recommendation for convening the state assembly was taken at a cabinet meeting attended by Kumar and Yadav on Wednesday.