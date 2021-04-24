हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justice NV Ramana

Justice NV Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice NV Ramana on Saturday took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI). He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice NV Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India

NEW DELHI: Justice NV Ramana on Saturday took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI). He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Justice NV RamanaCJIChief justice of IndiaSupreme Court
Next
Story

Only one and half hour of oxygen left: Delhi’s Batra Hospital raises alarm over 'inadequate' oxygen supply after SOS

Must Watch

PT11M26S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day