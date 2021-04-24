Justice NV Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India

NEW DELHI: Justice NV Ramana on Saturday took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI). He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Delhi: Justice NV Ramana takes oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI). He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/jDESeLZh2D — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021