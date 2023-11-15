Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi Over 'Short Height' Remark

The last day of campaigning in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh took a bitter turn after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a personal comment against former colleague and now BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Addressing a public rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Vadra said that Scindia is 'short in height but is high on arrogance'. She also termed the union minister a traitor.

"All of their leaders are a little weird. First, our Scindia...I have worked with him in UP (Uttar Pradesh). Actually, his height is a little short but in arrogance, 'waah bhai waah'...Any worker who used to go to him says that we have to call him Maharaj and if we don't say that, our issues will not be addressed. He followed his family's tradition well. Many have betrayed but they have betrayed the public of Gwalior and Chamba," she said.

इन दो परंपराओं के फ़र्क़ को समझने की उनमें क्षमता हो, इसकी आशा मैं नहीं करता - किस परिवार के सपूतों ने अफ़ग़ानों से लेकर मुग़लों और अंग्रेजों तक से भारत माता की रक्षा हेतु अपनी जान की क़ुर्बानी दी थी, और किसने चीन से भारत की रक्षा… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 15, 2023

However, Scindia slammed Vadra in a Twitter post saying that those comparing ability with height to teach a lesson on ego should first see the mirror. "If Priyanka Gandhi ji is a part-time leader, I do not expect her to have the ability to understand the difference between these two traditions - the sons of which family, from the Afghans to the Mughals and the British, sacrificed their lives to protect Mother India, and who protected India from China. Forget about doing so, the Indian land was given to China as a gift. The second generation of which family had imposed emergency in the greed for power? And even today, the present generation of which family is defaming the country by going to foreign forums?" asked Scindia.

Scindia further said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has no understanding of the Gwalior Chambal region. "Priyanka Gandhi ji, who called Gwalior Chambal as “Gwalior Chamba” during her speech, needed written lines on a pamphlet to attack my family. One could get an idea of her thinking and understanding of Gwalior Chambal from her statement," said Scindia.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.