Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as National General Secretary of Congress

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday resigned as National General Secretary of Congress. It is to be noted that several Congress leaders have resigned from their posts in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's resignation as president of the party after Congress' disastrous performance in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has already resigned as Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief. Some other senior Congress leaders, including Deepak Babaria and Vivek Tankha have also stepped down from their posts taking moral responsibility for the party's lacklustre performance in Lok Sabha election. Sources told Zee Media that since Rahul Gandhi has already stepped down as Congress president, these resignations will be accepted by the new president only, till then all these leaders will continue to remain on their posts.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a letter stating that he has resigned as the Congress President. The letter seems to be a clear message from the Gandhi scion to his supporters who have been trying to convince him to take back his resignation and continue to lead the party.

Rahul wrote in his letter that people should take accountability for the loss that the party suffered in the Lok Sabha election and added that it would be wrong if he does not take responsibility for the defeat. "Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party," he wrote in his letter.

Rahul also wrote in his letter that will play not play any role in electing his successor but assured the party that he will fully cooperate in the transition. "Many of my colleagues suggested that I nominate the next Congress President. While it is important for someone new to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person," said Rahul.

At least 145 office bearers of Congress had tendered a mass resignation during a meeting conducted in the party office on June 29, 2019. At least 5 office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee have also resigned from their posts so far. It may be recalled that the Congress had won just 52 seats in recently held Lok Sabha election and days after the declaration Rahul had offered to resign during a meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC). Though the CWC had unanimously refused to accept Rahul's resignation, the Gandhi scion remained firm on his decision to step down as party chief.