Kalpana Soren Meets Sunita Kejriwal, Says 'We Will Fight Together Against Husbands' Arrest'

New Delhi: Jharkhand Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi on Saturday. This meeting is extended to emphasise the 'Maha Rally' which is going to be held tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan against Kejriwal's Arrest.

This meeting shared an emotional moment between both Jailed political leaders' wives, Kalpana informed that they have decided to fight together against their husbands' arrest.

"The incident that took place in Jharkhand 2 months back, the same is now going on in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal has also been sent to jail just like my husband Hemant Soren. I met Sunita Kejriwal ji and we decided that we would fight against this arrest," She said

While interacting with the Media, Kalpana Soren said that she is going to be a part of the INDIA alliance rally tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan. "I am going to meet Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi as well today and discuss the situation in Jharkhand. I will also attend the INDIA alliance rally in Ramlila Maidan tomorrow," Kalpana said.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed this meeting set an example of the strength of Indian women, "By braving injustice with courage and grace, Sunita Kejriwal Ji and Kalpana Soren Ji have exemplified the strength of Indian women," Chadha said in a post on X

INDIA alliance announced a Maha Rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in an excise policy case.