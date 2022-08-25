It's been a decade since the world at large moved to social media. A horde of people are using these channels to deliver their thoughts. But do you think that social media can be used to promote social work? Well, Karan Mankar thinks so!!! He shows his firm belief in the notion that social media can be a very powerful tool when it comes to benefiting society and its people.

This social worker is idolised for his benevolent heart, especially by the youth. While a lot of teenagers hold him in high regard and consider his words an inspiration, Karan Mankar never fails to lead them in the best way. And once again, he wants to motivate this age group to use social media effectively for philanthropic work. He says, "No one but the youth precisely understands the ins and outs of social media. And they can use it to voice their thoughts on several social concerns."

True, isn't it? If we can use social media to comment on everyday entertainment and political news, we can definitely use it to spread awareness about civic issues. Karan Mankar further went on to say, "The climate these days has become a new threat to the human race. Every day there is a flood or a cloud burst story. Through social media, youth can build pages that will help in collecting donations and thus help the people affected by the mishap."

No one can deny the fact that Karan Mankar's words carry a lot of weight. We have already seen several teenagers make use of social media for charitable purposes. And through their blog posts, they can raise more than a million dollars for victims of not only natural disasters but also a variety of man-made fatalities such as war.

Karan Mankar's inspiring words have motivated many youths to come forward and take charge of social problems. "A lot of people who are leading a fulfilled life aren't aware of the hardships that many unprivileged people are facing. Now, being a voice for these people whose suffering often goes unheard is a step toward developing society. And this is the least you can do," says Karan Mankar.

This social worker has already contributed so much to society. He has helped people during the pandemic and has also organised blood donation camps. The name Karan Mankar is very well-known in every street of Pune and soon will be known to the entire nation.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)