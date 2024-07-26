Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Kargil war on Friday and will pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Prime Minister landed in a special aircraft at the technical area of Srinagar International Airport on Friday morning, from where he took a Mi-17 helicopter to Drass.

Upon arrival at the technical area of Srinagar International Airport, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and DGP R.R. Swain. BJP Chief of Jammu & Kashmir, Ravinder Raina, along with other senior party officials, also greeted PM Modi before his departure to Drass.

During his visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, PM Modi will participate in the silver jubilee celebrations of India's victory in Kargil. Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, who arrived in Drass on Thursday, has taken part in several events commemorating this historic win and is scheduled to address the troops at the memorial.

The PM will also visit Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield guarded by the country's Army. The Kargil War of 1999 lasted for three months during which the Indian Army backed by the Air Force pushed back Pakistani Army regulars from tough and rugged mountain tops of the region in one of the most challenging military operations in India's Independence history.

More than 500 brave soldiers of the Army paid the supreme sacrifice to make the country proud. Ladakh Lt. Governor, Brigadier (Retd) B.D. Mishra, Army Chief and senior Commanders of the Army will be present on the occasion. During his visit to Ladakh on Friday, PM Modi will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La tunnel project virtually.

Once completed, the Shinkun La tunnel will be the highest in the world. The tunnel is being constructed on Nimu-Padum-Darcha road in Ladakh. The 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet above sea level. It will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh town.

The tunnel will ensure prompt and efficient movement of armed forces and equipment while helping economic and social development in the Ladakh region. The tunnel will serve as a vital link connecting the Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh with the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. There are two existing axes to Leh, the Srinagar-Zojila-Kargil-Leh and the Manali-Atal Tunnel-Sarchu-Leh.