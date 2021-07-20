हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 to be released at 4 pm today, check kseeb.kar.nic.in

The results of the Class 12 exams will be declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) at 4 PM on Tuesday.  The pre-university course (PUC) or Class 12 examination is conducted by KSEEB.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 to be released at 4 pm today, check kseeb.kar.nic.in
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: The results of the Class 12 exams will be declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) at 4 PM on Tuesday.  The pre-university course (PUC) or Class 12 examination is conducted by KSEEB.

Karnataka class 12 students can also download their results by visiting karresults.nic.in.

Along with the PUC results, the department is also going to declare the results of repeaters in Class 12. There will also be an opportunity given to the students to appear for an offline exam after the results are declared. Those Karnataka II PUC students who are not satisfied with their results can take this opportunity.

This year, around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Karnataka Class 12 examinations. Due to the second COVID-19 wave, the state government had cancelled the Karnataka PUC exams. Later, the government released evaluation criteria.

Once declared, students can follow thes steps to download the Karnataka II PUC results

Step 1: Visit the website pue.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Class 12 /Karnataka II PUC results'
Step 3: Enter your credentials to view your results
Step 4: The Karnataka II PUC results will be displayed. Download it
Step 5: Take a print out of the results and save it for future reference

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka II PUC exams were cancelled. The government also released alternative assessment criteria to assign marks to students. However, the SSLC exams or Class 10 exams are scheduled to be conducted.

Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka PUC ResultKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021kseeb.kar.nic.in
