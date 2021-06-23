Not a single COVID case during second wave in this Karnataka village?

New Delhi: A village in Karnataka's Dharwad district is reportedly unaffected by the second wave of coronavirus which cost hundreds of lives across India.

The Allapur village in Dharwad remains COVID-19 free with not a single of the deadly infection being reported fromt the village, ANI reported.

Karnataka: Allapur village of Dharwad district remain unaffected by the second wave of #COVID19 Not a single coronavirus positive case has been reported in our village so far: Mallikarjun Radder, president, COVID19 Taskforce, Allapur Gram Panchayat pic.twitter.com/TjzngXBTyf — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

Mallikarjun Radder, president of the COVID-19 Taskforce at Allapur Gram Panchayat confirmed to ANI that the village does not have a single case of COVID-19.

"Not a single coronavirus positive case has been reported in our village so far," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday eased some COVID-19 curbs in four more districts, where case positivity rate is still above 5 per cent but under control.

A notification stated that all shops, except air conditioned shops, shopping complexes and shopping malls, and hotels in Chamarajanagar, Dakshin Kannada, Davangere, and Hassan can function till 1 PM, until 5 AM of July 5.

The entire unlocking process began with the state announcing relaxations in 17 districts after a gap of 55 days of strict lockdown curbs.

These 23 districts, categorised as grade I districts, are Bagalkot, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppala, Mandya, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.