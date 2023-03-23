Karnataka Election 2023: Can BJP Polarise Vokkaliga Votes With 'Tipu Killers'

Bengaluru: BJP's mission to gain the Vokkaliga vote bank by extending the claims of Hindu activists that erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan was killed by Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, and not by the Britishers, has suffered a setback. The Opposition Congress has successfully portrayed it as an attempt to disrespect the Vokkaliga community and it has also reached out to masses by claiming that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda are "fictional" figures created for electoral purposes. The BJP, which is trying to make inroads into the Vokkaliga dominated 'Old Mysuru' region ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the state, seems to be using the duo as their latest mascots. BJP is using them to target Tipu Sultan, and to accuse the Congress and JD(S) of indulging in appeasement politics by celebrating the Muslim ruler.

Vokkaliga Seer Slams Attempts To Project Uri Gowda And Nanje Gowda As Killers Of Tipu Sultan

Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji has now intervened in the matter and slammed the attempts to project Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda as killers of Tipu Sultan. The statement by the seer has been praised by the progressive thinkers.

The seer of the Math, which is highly regarded by Vokkaligas, has called for gathering of information, edicts and historical records about the duo, if any, before arriving at any decision.

On Monday, he had also summoned Horticulture Minister Munirathna, a film producer-turned-politician, whose studio planned to make a movie by registering the title, 'Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda', and directed him not to go ahead with the project. Munirathna too has agreed to abide by the Seer's directive.

'Not A Setback': BJP After Seer's Call For Restraint On 'Tipu Killers' Row

When asked about the setback in this matter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday maintained that there is no question of setback.

"Victory will be achieved when the truth is established through research. Many historical facts are hidden in the country and in Karnataka as well. The whole world knows who all are behind this. They can`t tolerate the truth," Bommai said.

BJP`s national General Secretary C.T. Ravi said that D. Javare Gowda (late Kannada writer) had recorded in his book `Suvarna Mandya` that these two characters are not fictional, but historical.

"They are asking for proof that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda killed Tipu Sultan. A research must be carried out in this regard," he said.

Ravi also said that the Vokkaliga seer will be given an explanation and shown the real picture.

Opposition On BJP's claim that Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda killed Tipu Sultan

The Congress and JD(S) leaders have maintained that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda did not even exist, and that they might just be fictional characters.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar issued a warning that if the narrative that Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda killed Tipu Sultan is pursued, he would launch an agitation being a member of the Vokkaliga community.

How Did The Two Vokkaliga Soldiers Came To The Fore ?

The names of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda came to the fore after the release of a play ?Tippuvina Nija Kanasugalu' (The True Dreams of Tipu) last year by Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa, though there has been a debate on the issue in the past.

Some BJP leaders claim that there is historical evidence regarding the duo, as their names appear in plays and ballads, and that they fought Tipu to safeguard the family of Mysuru Maharajas and to protect the state.