Karnataka further relaxes COVID-19 curbs, allows religious places, amusement parks to reopen

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Saturday (July 24, 2021) announced further relaxations of COVID-19 curbs as a part of its unlock process. The state government in a statement issued by the principal secretary of the state today, said that "Places of worship such as temples, mosques, churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from 25 July strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department."

"Amusement parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines. However, water sports/water-related adventure activities not allowed,” the statement added.

Earlier, on July 18, the government had further relaxed lockdown norms in the state and had allowed cinema theatres to reopen. the state government has also reduced the duration of night curfew by one hour from July 19. Additionally, higher educational institutions like colleges and universities were also allowed to reopen from July 26.

Meanwhile, India recorded 39,097 new COVID-19 cases and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday (July 24, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,13,32,159, of which, 4,20,016 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,08,977 are active cases. A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

