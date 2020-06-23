Karnataka government announces cap on prices for coronavirus COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a cap on charges for the coronavirus COVID-19 treatment for patients referred to private hospitals by public health authorities.

In an order, the state government said that 50 per cent of the beds in private hospitals having facilities to treat patients will be reserved for the treatment of patients referred by the public health authorities, including the HDU and ICU beds both with and without a ventilator. The remaining 50 per cent of COVID-19 beds will be used for admitting COVID-I9 patients privately.

The rates of packages, inclusive of PPEs and other consumables, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, are-- (1) Package rates for COVID-I9 patients referred by the Public Health Authorities are General ward-Rs 5200, HDU- Rs 7000, Isolation ICU without ventilator - Rs 8500, Isolation ICU with ventilator - Rs 10000; (2) Package rate ceilings for private COVID-I9 patients directly admitted by PHPs making cash payment (non-insurance) are General ward Rs 10000, HDU Rs 12,000, Isolation ICU without ventilator Rs 15,000and Isolation ICU with ventilator Rs 25,013.

However, these rates will not be applicable for the patients subscribing to insurance packages as well as for the agreements/ MOUs entered into between the hospitals and the corporate entities. While calculating 50 per cent of the beds to be utilized by the Government patients, the number will be counted irrespective of the fact that the beds are located in general wards, sharing wards or in private wards.

The package rate ceilings for private patients are for general wards/multi sharing Wards. An additional 10 per cent may be charged for twin sharing wards and 25 per cent more for single rooms. There will be no ceiling for suites.

The requisitioning of hospitals for sending government patients will be done by the Commissioner.