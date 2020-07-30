Karnataka government puts on hold decision to drop chapter on Tipu Sultan from textbooks

Bengaluru: After announcing that several chapters related to 18th Century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali were dropped from class 7 textbook, the curtailed syllabus has now been put on hold.

There was a statement issued in Kannda from the office of the Education Minister on Wednesday which said that 'the proposal of curtailing the syllabus is not yet finalised until we come to know how many days of academic year is left'.

The statement read: "On the instructions of primary and higher education minister the announcement on revised syllabus on temporary hold. After reviewing the trimmed lessons, details will be announced on website."

Other important parts of the curriculum for classes 6-10 that have been removed include entire lessons on the teachings of Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad, chapters on the history of the Mughals and the Rajputs, and on the drafting committee of the Constitution and salient features of the Constitution.

Due to COVD-19 pandemic, the reopening of schools for the 2020-21 academic year has been delayed. The number of school working days has been reduced to 120 for the classes from 1 to 10.

The revised syllabus uploaded on the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) website shows that in class 7, social science text, chapter 5 that deals with Haider Ali and Tipu Sultan, Historical places of Mysore, and Administration of Commissioners have been dropped.