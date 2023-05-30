Karnataka Hikes DA For Govt Employees, Pensioners From 31% To 35% WEF January 1

BENGALURU: The newly appoint Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state government employees and pensioners from 31 per cent to 35 per cent with effect from 1st January 2023. A state government notification dated May 30 said, "Government is pleased to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the Existing 31 per cent to 35 per cent of Basic Pay with effect from 1st January 2023."

The announcement comes just a week after Congress formed the government in the southern state. The grand old party in its manifesto had made several promises including free power and monthly pay for women and youths.

The state government also increased the allowance to 35 per cent of the basic pension to the pensioners of the state government and the aided educational institutions whose pension is paid out of the Consolidated Fund of the State.

These will be applicable for full-time government employees, employees of Zila Panchayats, work-charged employees on regular time scales of pay, and full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay, it said.

"Separate orders will be issued in respect of employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR/NJPC scales of pay and also in respect of NJPC Pensioners," the government said.

Free Bus Travel For Women In Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday reiterated that the bus travel for women will be free and there will be no conditions attached.

With people curious and anxious to see the five guarantees implemented in the state, which according to the ruling Congress' estimate may cost the state exchequer at least Rs 50,000 crore annually, the Transport Minister said the free bus ride for women will not have any guidelines.

"We don't have any guidelines. We have said it's free (bus travel) for women. There are no criteria like working women or anyone else. It will be free for women who travel by the bus," the Minister told reporters during a press conference.

When it was brought to his notice that there are 3.5 crore women in the state, Reddy said, "Their travel will be free if they all opt for bus."

When reporters repeatedly asked whether it will be free travel for women in all government buses, he said, "The final decision will be taken by the Cabinet. Our party has announced free bus travel for all women.”

The Minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sought details about the expenditure. Accordingly, the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department gathered all the information and shared it with the government.

There are four state-owned transport corporations in Karnataka. They are Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

According to the details shared by Reddy, the cost of operations of four state-owned transport corporations during 2022-23 was Rs 12,750.49 crore. The traffic and other revenue details in the last fiscal was Rs 8,946.85 crore.