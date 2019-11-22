Karnataka’s Kalaburagi airport becomes operational today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa inaugurated Kalaburagi airport on Friday (November 22) afternoon. The airport also started the flight service from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) today itself.

Star Air operated the first flight between Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi Airport (GBR).

With the beginning of Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) airport services, North-east Karnataka will get air connectivity to Bengaluru and rest of India under the Modi government’s affordable UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme.

After Bangaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi and Hubbali, Kalburgi is another new city in the state to have got air connectivity.

In 2008, the then Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for the phase 1 of the Kalaburagi Airport.

In August 2018, a trial landing was successfully accomplished on the airport’s runway. The airport has been built by the Karnataka State Public Works Department (PWD). The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will operate the Kalaburagi airport, which is equipped with all vital and advanced amenities necessary to provide a world-class travel experience.

Notably, the Kalaburagi Airport is set to act as a gateway for tourist destinations, including Buddha Vihar, Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah and Gulbarga Fort.