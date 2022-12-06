Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Class 10th final time table RELEASED at sslc.karnataka.gov.in- Check schedule and other details here
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Final Time Table has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board on the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The exams for Karnataka Class 10 will begin from March 31, 2023 and will end on April 15, 2023, details below.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Time Table for the March/April 2023 Main Examination. The final timetable for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 can be downloaded from the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. According to the announcement, the Karnataka SSLC 2023 exam will run from March 31, 2023, till April 15, 2023. First language exams in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), and Sanskrit would then start. The Core Subject - Social Science exam will be the last test. The Karnataka Class 10 2023 start time is 10.30 am. For each subject, the exam would end on a separate day.
Karnataka SSLC Time table 2023; download the official schedule here
Karnataka SSLC 2023: Important Dates
|31-Mar-23
|Tamil, Kannada, English, Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Hindi
|10.30 am to 1.45 pm
|4-Apr-23
|Mathematics, Sociology
|10.30 am to 1.45 pm
|6-Apr-23
|English, Kannada
|10.30 am to 1.30 pm
|8-Apr-23
|Economics, Mechanical Engineering, Electorical Engineering, Computer Science, Engineering Graphics
|10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 10.30 am to 5.45 pm (graphics)
|10-Apr-23
|Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music
|10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 2 pm to 5.15 pm (music)
|12-Apr-23
|Third Language, NSOF Exam Subject
|10.30 am to 1.30 pm
|15-Apr-23
|Social Science
|10.30 am to 12.45 pm
Karnataka SSLC 2023 Time Table: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website of SSLC – sslc.karnataka.gov.in
- Then click on the link that reads “Click here for April 2023 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Final Time table”
- The time table will appear on the screen
- Download the examination time table and keep a copy
2023ರ ಮಾರ್ಚ್-ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಎಲ್ಸಿ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಅಂತಿಮ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 31ರಿಂದ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 15ರವರೆಗೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ.@BSBommai pic.twitter.com/Ixjl3xzEn8 — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) December 5, 2022
Candidates are advised that exams may not be given every day. Students will be granted an additional 15 minutes for each topic to peruse the question paper, as stated in the announcement. Along with the topic codes, the exam format for CCE Regular and CCE Repeater has been provided.
