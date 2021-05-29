हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka to extend lockdown beyond June 7? CM Yediyurappa to decide soon

A decision on extension of lockdown in Karnataka will be taken after a state Cabinet meeting which is scheduled on June 5. 

File photo

New Delhi: Karnataka will take a final call on the extension of lockdown in the state on June 5, Saturday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asserted on Friday. He dismissed the rumours and clearly stated that there are no talks on lockdown extension as of now.

A decision will be taken after a state Cabinet meeting and a call will be taken after that meeting which is scheduled on June 5.

His statement comes as recoveries in the state shot up to 52,253 and new covid cases declined to 22,823 in last 24 hours, in a clear sign of breaking the chain across Karnataka. Positivity rate and case fatality rate also dipped to 16.42 per cent and 1.75 per cent respectively.

On Thursday, the Yediyurappa-led government had eased some of the restrictions on e-commerce and home-delivery firms. The revised order allows e-tailers and delivery firms to scale their operations, as the state is among the top 5 markets for online shopping across the country.

“Delivery of all goods, including food, by e-commerce and home-delivery firms will be allowed from Friday,” said state Revenue Secretary N Manjunath Prasad in a fresh order, withdrawing the May 9 order, restricting delivery of merchandise to curb movement of delivery personnel and vehicles.

The state government had extended the lockdown till June 7 from May 24 to contain the virus spread, especially in Bengaluru.

Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka lockdownlockdown 2.0CoronavirusCOVID-19
