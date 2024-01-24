In today's DNA, Zee News analyzed the political narrative behind awarding Bharat Ratna to the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur. We will explain why giving Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur is being termed as Modi's masterstroke. Karpoori Thakur, known as the Jan Nayak of Bihar, is considered the guardian of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav. However, what will the BJP gain by awarding Bharat Ratna to him?

This detailed DNA analysis will provide insights into these questions. When the caste-based census report was presented in Bihar, it was widely believed that the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar would become more complex for the BJP. This was declared as the masterstroke of the Nitish-Tejashwi alliance government. However, the Modi government has changed the game for Nitish and Tejashwi Yadav in a single stroke. The biggest trump card has been played in Bihar politics.

Watch The Full DNA Episode Here

The trump card is awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, known for maintaining the image of Jan Nayak in Bihar politics. The announcement was made by President Draupadi Murmu a day before his 23rd birth anniversary. Karpoori Thakur, who served twice as the Chief Minister of Bihar, is hailed as the messiah of the poor and Dalits. He is recognized for his commitment to social justice and as a prominent leader of the backward classes in North India.

Firstly, check the timing. The announcement of awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur happened when every political party in Bihar was enthusiastically celebrating his birth anniversary. This political maneuver by the BJP has hijacked the politics surrounding Karpoori Thakur. By doing so, the BJP has displayed its political acumen brilliantly. To understand this, one must grasp the significance of Karpoori Thakur's stature in Bihar politics. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has even claimed that after January 25, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will sever ties with the RJD.

If Jitan Ram Manjhi's prediction comes true, it wouldn't be a surprise to many, considering Nitish Kumar's history of aligning with whoever serves his interests. Now, Nitish Kumar has a reason to rekindle his friendship with the BJP. However, the bigger question is not whether awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur will make Nitish happy but whether the BJP has an electoral agenda. The main purpose behind awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur is not to please Nitish but to attract the OBC vote bank. In this regard, predicting how successful the BJP will be is premature. Interestingly, within two days, Prime Minister Modi has played a significant role in Bihar's politics, both at the Mandal and Kamandal levels.