Kartarpur Corridor opening will pave way for interfaith harmony between India-Pakistan: UN

Washington DC: The United Nations on Saturday (local time) welcomed the historic opening of the much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib Corridor saying the move will pave the way for boosting "interfaith harmony and understanding" between India and Pakistan.

"We welcome #Pakistan and #India opening #KartarpurCorridor today connecting two key Sikh pilgrimage sites, paving way for interfaith harmony and understanding by facilitating visa-free cross border visits by pilgrims to holy shrines," posted the Twitter account of the Office of the Spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur respectively earlier today, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib.

The corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in India`s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan`s Punjab province, was formally opened to pilgrims on Saturday, three days before the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev - on November 12.

Sharing similar sentiments on the occasion, the UN office in India said, ".@UN congratulates #India and #Pakistan for opening the #KartarpurCorridor today."

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of the corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and flagged off the first `jatha` of devotees travelling to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Punjab province in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising the corridor.