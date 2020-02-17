Kashi-Mahakal Express inaugural run special: Berth No. 64, Coach B5 reserved for Lord Shiva

New Delhi: Indian Railway's move to reserve seat number 64 in coach B5 for Lord Shiva on the Kashi Mahakal Express, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 16) from the Varanasi junction, has created controversy as the berth was turned into a mini-temple devoted to Lord Shiva.

Pictures dedicated to Lord Shiva were kept on the seat by Railway authorities, who are mulling to keep this seat reserved for the Lord in the days ahead, said an ANI report, adding that offering prayers at the seat on auspicious days and occasions are also being considered.

The IRCTC, however, said on Monday that the seat was reserved for Lord Shiva during its inaugural run as a "one-time affair" to seek "blessings" for the success of the new project.

Issuing a statement, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said the train staff had "temporarily put the photos of Shri Mahakaal" on an upper berth during the inaugural run on Sunday to perform a pooja.

"The inaugural run was also not open to passengers. There is going to be no such reserved or dedicated berth for this purpose in the commercial run of the train which is starting from February 20, 2020 onwards," the statement added.

Notably, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted a photo of the Preamble of the Constitution, tagging the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and questioning the move by railway authorities.

The train, which will connect three Jyotirlingas -- Omkareshwar near Indore, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, is scheduled to begin its first commercial run on February 20.

It will be the third train to be run by the IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations.