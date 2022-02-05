Kashmir Journalist Fahad Shah arrested for "anti-national content" on web: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested Fahad Shah, a Kashmiri journalist for allegedly uploading "anti-national content" on social media. In a statement, police said, "it was reliably learnt by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law & order."

“It was also learnt that these Facebook users are uploading such that are tantamount to glorifying the militant activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will & disaffection against the country,” the statement read further

A case has been registered against Shah at Safakdal Police Station and Pulwama Police Station, police said. "For the last three-four years, Shah has been frequently glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting people for creating law and order problems, for which three FIRs have been lodged against him - one in Srinagar, one in Pulwama and other in Shopian," a senior police official said.

"He has been arrested in the case FIR lodged in Pulwama. Action will follow in other FIRs also," Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said.

Kumar made an appeal to journalists to not spread fake news and verify information from police before circulating.

It glorifies terrorists because it leads to recruitment, our youth get radicalised and takes the wrong path. Do not instigate the public, he said. Shah is the founder editor of weekly online magazine "thekashmirwalla".

Live TV