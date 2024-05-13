Kashmir Valley Witnesses Historic Turnout In Lok Sabha Elections

Srinagar: Areas known for poll boycotts and terror threats today were bustling with electoral activity. Whether it was Pulwama or downtown Srinagar, Kashmir witnessed brisk polling after three decades.

The Kakpora Polling Station in Pulwama, South Kashmir, once notorious for grenade attacks, firing, and stone pelting during past elections, saw long lines of people waiting to cast their votes today.

This enthusiasm wasn't confined to one polling station but was evident across Pulwama and Shopian, areas long considered hotbeds of separatist and terrorist activities. Long queues were observed in all areas since polling commenced, including in the villages of prominent figures like terrorist Riyaz Naiko and Burhan Wani's hometown of Traal. The message was clear: Kashmiris have begun to trust the electoral process, recognizing the power of their vote to address their grievances.

This election marks the Kashmir valley's first major electoral event since the abrogation of Article 370, and the enthusiasm among voters is palpable. From Srinagar to Pulwama, many voters interviewed by ZeeNews expressed various motivations, from voting to restore Article 370 to addressing issues like statehood, employment, high electricity bills, and everyday problems. Particularly noteworthy were the first-time voters, totaling 2 lakh this time, who displayed excitement and eagerness for change at almost every polling station visited.

For the first time in three decades, the Kashmir valley is experiencing an election relatively free of separatist boycotts and violence. Turnout was nearly three times higher than in the 2019 elections, with reports indicating that even family members of some terrorists and separatists in South Kashmir cast their votes.

The voting percentage in the Kashmir valley has significantly increased compared to previous elections, reaching above 37.73%. Although polling officially ended at 6 PM, voters remained queued at polling stations, suggesting the total percentage could surpass 40%, marking a historic high for the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency in the last three decades.

A comparison between the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections reveals a notable increase in voter turnout:

- In 2019, the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, comprising 15 assembly constituencies, witnessed a total of 11,06,729 voters casting 14.1% of votes.

- In contrast, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw 18 assembly constituencies in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, with 17,47,810 voters. As of 9 PM, the polling percentage stood at 36.88%, indicating a significant rise in voter participation.

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency is currently witnessing a triangular contest between National Conference's Agha Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP's Waheed-u-Rehman Parra, and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a candidate from another party.

Today's polling in the Kashmir Valley, conducted amid tight security, saw a total of 17,47,810 voters, including 8,75,938 male voters, 8,71,808 female voters, and 64 third-gender voters. About 2,135 polling stations were set up across five districts: Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Shopian.

The increased voter turnout reflects the growing trust of ordinary Kashmiris in the electoral process. Regardless of their reasons for voting, Kashmiris, especially the youth, believe in the transformative power of the ballot to shape their future and amplify their voices in the highest democratic institution, the Parliament.