New Delhi: Lieutenant General Kavita Sahai has made history by becoming the inaugural woman commandant of the Army Medical Corps Centre and College in Lucknow.

She assumes this position after the retirement of Lt Gen V. Sabid Syed on January 29. Lt Gen Sahai, a decorated officer with awards such as the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, was previously serving as the additional DGAFMS (HR) at the office of the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) in Delhi.

A graduate of the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, Lt Gen Sahai joined the Army Medical Corps in 1986. Her educational qualifications include MD (pathology) and DNB (pathology) from AFMC. Furthermore, she pursued a fellowship in onychopathology from AIIMS Delhi and holds a diploma in health professional education from FAIMER-Keele University, UK.

Throughout her distinguished 37-year career, Lt Gen Sahai held various significant administrative and staff roles, including HOD and professor of lab medicine at Base Hospital, Delhi; professor in the department of pathology at AFMC; and HOD and professor of lab medicine at Army Hospital (research and referral) in Delhi.

Lt Gen Sahai, who has authored over 100 publications in both domestic and international journals, was honored with the Sena Medal on Republic Day this year, the VSM in 2018, and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 2008 and 2012 for her outstanding service and exceptional performance in diverse fields. Her spouse, Maj Gen (retd) Rajesh Sahai, is also an accomplished officer.

The appointment of Lt General Kavita Sahai as the first female commandant of Lucknow's Army Medical College is a momentous milestone in the history of the Indian Armed Forces. Her journey, marked by values and remarkable achievements, serves as a source of inspiration for future generations. As she takes on this historic role, Lt General Sahai opens doors for more women to contribute their skills and leadership to the defence of the nation.