KCET 2022 Counselling second extended round allotment result RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link here

KCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 Counselling second extended round allotment result has been released at the official website. The results of the allotment for candidates who submitted for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 counselling process in the second extended round are now available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 Counseling allotment list was made public on November 30, 2022 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA. Candidates can now pay their fees in order to reserve their seats and be admitted. Candidates whose preferred seat was allocated in the allocation result may submit their fees between December 1 and 2, 2022, during business hours. The sum will be modified if candidates have already paid the costs for earlier rounds.

KCET 2022 Counselling result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given for - UGCET 2022 SECOND EXTENDED ROUND ENGINEERING AND OTHER COURSES SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT LINK

Enter your KCET 2022 roll number

The seat allotment result would be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references

The admission order for the KCET 2022 Counselling second extended round allotment result will be released today, December 1, 2022, and will remain in effect until December 2, 2022. December 3, 2022, at 5: 30 PM, is the deadline for students to report to their respective colleges.