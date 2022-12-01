topStoriesenglish
KCET 2022 Counselling second extended round allotment result RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link here

KCET 2022 Counselling: The last date to report to their respective colleges is December 3, 2022 before 5:30 PM, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 Counselling second extended round allotment result has been released at the official website. The results of the allotment for candidates who submitted for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 counselling process in the second extended round are now available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 Counseling allotment list was made public on November 30, 2022 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA. Candidates can now pay their fees in order to reserve their seats and be admitted. Candidates whose preferred seat was allocated in the allocation result may submit their fees between December 1 and 2, 2022, during business hours. The sum will be modified if candidates have already paid the costs for earlier rounds.

KCET 2022 Counselling result: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link given for - UGCET 2022 SECOND EXTENDED ROUND ENGINEERING AND OTHER COURSES SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT LINK
  • Enter your KCET 2022 roll number
  • The seat allotment result would be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references

KCET Counselling 2022; direct link here

The admission order for the KCET 2022 Counselling second extended round allotment result will be released today, December 1, 2022, and will remain in effect until December 2, 2022. December 3, 2022, at 5: 30 PM, is the deadline for students to report to their respective colleges.

