DELHI ASSEMBLY POLLS

Kejriwal Continues Attack On Centre Over Law And Order In Delhi Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Kejriwal alleged that incidents of extortion, shootings and public crimes have become alarmingly common under the watch of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: PTI
Kejriwal Continues Attack On Centre Over Law And Order In Delhi Ahead Of Assembly Polls Picture source: PTI

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order in Delhi. 

Addressing a press conference at party office, Kejriwal said, "There is an atmosphere of fear and insecurity everywhere in Delhi. Women feel unsafe stepping out after 7 pm and parents worry about their daughters going outside." 

He further alleged that incidents of extortion, shootings and public crimes have become alarmingly common under the watch of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

"The BJP and the Home Ministry have turned Delhi into a hub of extortion and violence," Kejriwal charged. 

While highlighting the achievements of AAP in health, education, and electricity during his tenure, the former Delhi chief minister criticised the BJP for its alleged mismanagement of law enforcement. 

He noted that although the Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry's jurisdiction, it has "failed to fulfil its responsibilities". 

Party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj were present during the press conference. 

With assembly polls due in February, AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads over law and order situation in the national capital.

