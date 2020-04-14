Kejriwal government, Google India Maps join hands to help people find food and night shelters

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (April 14) decided to work together with Google India Maps to ensure easy accessibility of food and night shelters to help people facing difficult situations due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the capital.

The Chief Minister took to social media and tweeted, "As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to doing everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown."

As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown. https://t.co/fMvYzFmLPn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2020

Notably, Google India Maps is facilitating people to find out food and night shelters in Delhi and 32 other cities if they are in need.

Prior to making an announcement about this initiative, Delhi Chief Minister also vowed to fully implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s lockdown measures till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. He also tweeted, "Delhi will fully implement PM`s lockdown measures."

Earlier today in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

Several states including Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,510 and four deaths were reported within 24 hours, as the Delhi government set up a task force to identify suspected coronavirus cases in all districts of the city.

Kejriwal government has launched massive sanitisation drive in those areas to prevent further spread of the disease with the number of COVID-19 containment zones in the capital rising to 47. On Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1154.

India`s total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/ discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.