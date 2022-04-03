हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat Assembly election

Kejriwal wave exists only on social media, nothing on ground: BJP's Anurag Thakur's vile jibe at AAP

Anurag Thakur’s comments came after Kejriwal's Gujarat Tirnaga Yatra where he urged people to give his party a chance and called BJP dishonest.

Kejriwal wave exists only on social media, nothing on ground: BJP&#039;s Anurag Thakur&#039;s vile jibe at AAP

New Delhi: As Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyes a wild chase in Gujarat, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the outfit’s national convenor and said that he creates a so-called wave on social media but has no presence in-ground,

Thakur’s comments came after Kejriwal, in poll-bound Gujarat, urged people to give his party a chance and called BJP dishonest.

“They create an atmosphere via the media but have nothing on the ground,” said Thakur in response.

Speaking to ANI during his visit to Chandigarh Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal has contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before, you had seen how he lost.”

“He couldn`t win a seat in Uttar Pradesh, or Uttarakhand or Goa? Sometimes they create an atmosphere via media but have nothing on the ground,” he added.

The Union Minister also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s leadership, called him ‘world’s most loved leader’ and said that the BJP gets votes "unilaterally" in his name wherever there are elections in the country.

Thakur, who seemed confident of his party’s return to power in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, said BJP will come to power again.

Asked about the party`s huge defeat in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections, Thakur said that the party would win the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

"We started the campaign very late in Punjab but our seats didn`t reduce, our vote share has also increased. In 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab, we will come to power in the state," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad and urged the people of Gujarat on Saturday to give one chance to his party in the forthcoming elections in the state.

