Kejriwal Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks Time To Discuss Law And Order Situation In Delhi Amid Bomb Threats

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking time to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital. This comes amid multiple bomb threats to schools in Delhi in last few days.

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law and order situation in Delhi and sought time to meet him. pic.twitter.com/Wn4yhPifWB December 14, 2024

On Saturday, a school in the national capital received a bomb threat, officials said, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week. "We received a call about a bomb threat at DPS RK Puram at 6:09 am," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said. A police official said nothing suspicious was found but a search was underway.

In the last few days, around 40 to 45 schools have received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises. The police had declared those threats as hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found during searches.

(With agencies inputs)