Kerala couple wades through floodwater in improvised vessel to get married, watch video

Chennai: We’ve often heard of flashy destination weddings that take place in the scenic Alappuzha backwaters of Kerala, where respective families book entire fleets of houseboats for the special day. However, amid the sharp spells of rain, landslides and deluge that have devastated the southern Indian state, a couple let none of this come in their way.

Akash and Aishwarya, a couple in Alappuzha boarded a large vessel to arrive for their wedding, only that this was no boat, it was a large circular vessel – a utensil commonly used for cooking in large quantities.

Check out the video here:

A clever #mallu quips in the background - we could've ordered a boat, instead of a car! pic.twitter.com/JmefqKWKJV — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 18, 2021

Clad in a traditional Kerala dhoti and saree, the couple can be seen seated in the large vessel that is moving through knee-deep water. Two people clad in dhotis are seen gently pushing the vessel, as they themselves wade through the flooded street. The wedding photographer is seen leading the way for this special ‘wedding vehicle’ that is headed to the Thalavadi Panayannurkavu temple.

According to a close relative of the couple, the bride and groom were keen on adhering to the auspicious date and time that was originally fixed for their special day.

In one of the videos of the couple traveling on this ‘improvised vessel’, a person in the background is heard quipping (in Malayalam) - We could’ve booked a boat instead of a car!

