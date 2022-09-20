NewsIndia
Kerala DHSE Results 2022: Plus 1 & Plus 2 Equivalency exam Results RELEASED at keralaresults.nic.in- Direct link here

Kerala DHSE Results 2022: Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Result 2022 is released by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Kerala. The results have been released on the website, keralaresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Kerala DHSE Results 2022: Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Result 2022 for Equivalency exams for Plus One and Plus Two has been declared on September 19, 2022. The results for those who took the equivalent test are available on KeralaResults.nic.in. The website has a result link that is active for both Plus One and Plus Two. The results by the school are now available for candidates to view on the official website. In order to download the results, candidates must provide their roll number and birthdate.

Kerala DHSE Results 2022 Equivalency: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the website – keralaresults.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam and DHSE Second Year Equivalency Exam
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and keep a copy of the same.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Results 2022; direct link here

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2022; direct link here

The Kerala DHSE Plus One Equivalency Exam 2022 and the DHSE Plus Two Equivalency Exam were held in August. Only those applicants who passed the equivalency exam will be able to view the results by school.


 

