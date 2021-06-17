Kerala eases COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from today, check latest guidelines

New Delhi: As the Kerala government decided to ease COVID-induced lockdown restrictions from Thursday (June 17, 2021), state police have issued guidelines for commuters. The Kerala police had allowed unrestricted traveling in the areas where the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 8 percent.

In the guidelines issued by Kerala Director general of police (DGP) Lokanath Behera, the police revealed, "A pass is not required to travel to and from the locations where restriction are relaxed (where TPR is less than 8 percent) and where partial lockdown exist but passengers should carry the filled self affidavit" adding that a police pass is required for those commuters who are traveling to places where a complete lockdown exists.

The state police also added that police pass will be issued to those traveling due to medical needs, weddings, funerals, construction activities, industrial needs among others.

A police pass will also be required to travel from existing lockdown locations to the area where the partial lockdown is imposed and where the restrictions are lifted.

"Those who find it difficult to get the pass can obtain the pass from the concerned police station by preparing the application on white paper along with the required documents. The application should include the full address including the name and ward number of the destination, the travel requirement, the name and address of the person traveling, the mobile number, and the number of the vehicle," the guideline said.

In the areas with the enhanced triple lockdown (where TPR is higher than 30 percent) exist travel will be allowed in and out of the locations for exams, medical purposes, and funeral ceremonies. The state police have asked the commuters to carry an appropriate identification card, hall ticket and medical records.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced several relaxations in COVID-induced restrictions and said it will be allowed on the basis of the test positivity rate under local self-government bodies.

The state government also allowed the resumption of liquor sales in the state from Thursday, leading the police to issue directives for people arriving at sales outlets and bars to use masks and sanitizers and maintain social distance. The state police chief has directed to intensify patrolling near such establishments to ensure the following of COVID protocols.

Here’s the latest guidelines:

- Shops selling essential goods can open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM while state-run beverages outlets will be permitted to open in a restricted manner.

- Activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors will be allowed in all local bodies. Transportation will be provided to workers in these areas.

- Akshaya Kendras will be open from Monday to Friday.

- Central and state government offices, Public Sector Undertakings, government companies, Commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions will be allowed to operate with 25 percent staff on a rotation basis from June 17.

- The Secretariat would function with up to 50 percent of the staff on a rotation basis.

- Public transport would be allowed on a limited basis and banks would continue to operate only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

- The number of people in weddings and funeral services will continue to be limited to 20. No social gatherings or public events will be allowed.

- Restaurants will be allowed to offer only home deliveries and takeaways.

- Tourism, recreation and indoor activities in crowded areas, including malls, would not be allowed.

- BEVCO outlets and bars can open from 9 AM to 7 PM and slots should be booked through the app.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday recorded 13,270 fresh COVID-19 cases and 147 related deaths, taking the total infected so far to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655 respectively.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV