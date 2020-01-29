Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan given 'Z Plus' security

Thiruvananthapuram: The security of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been raised from `Z` to `Z Plus` category, said Raj Bhavan officials. They, however, clarified that this has got nothing to do with the recent developments associated with the CAA and the strong position that he has taken with the CAA.

"This beefing up of the security is more to do with his visits outside the state especially when he is in Delhi. According to rules that if he is in the `Z Plus` category while in Kerala, it will help him to get more cover when he travels outside the state," said the official and added that this raise in cover was not asked, but came after the Kerala police made an evaluation.

Consequent to this, security has been beefed up at his official residence Raj Bhavan and an additional three more commandos have been added to his personal security. Khan, has been in the news ever since the CAA became law and has confronted both the Kerala government`s anti-CAA stand and also the Congress-led opposition, both having taken a strong anti-CAA position.

Now all eyes are on the business advisory committee of the Kerala Assembly which meets on Friday to decide if the motion by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala to recall Khan can be moved.