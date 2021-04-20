Kerala imposes night curfew, restricts Thrissur Pooram festival celebrations amid COVID-19 surge

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government on Monday (April 19) announced a two week long night curfew in Kerala amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The decision was taken by a core committee of COVID-19 management headed by the Kerala Chief Secretary.

"Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9pm and 5 am shall come into force from 9 pm of April 20. No gatherings of any kind shall be permitted between 9 pm and 5 am. Essential services (medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper, media etc), goods transportation and public transportation are exempted from the night restriction," said the government order issued by the Chief Secretary.

The order also directed the tuition centers to only function through online medium and not hold physical classes. Additionally, all malls, shopping complexes and cinema theatres have been asked to close by 7.30 pm by rescheduling their timings accordingly.

"All meetings, training events and other programs under all government departments, organisations shall be held through the online medium as far as possible. All places of worship must limit public participation with a minimum number of priests, managers, and others employed in those places of worship. All regular worship and festivals may be broadcast online," the order said.

The state government also ordered that all government tests will now be postponed for two weeks, adding that the Public Service Commission will also be requested to postpone all exams for two weeks.

"All shops, establishments, markets, etc. which are not adhering to COVID-19 protocols shall be closed immediately for a period of minimum two days. The Sectoral Magistrates and police will ensure this. The number of days would depend on the severity of the violation," the order read.

Additionally, the state government has revoked its decision to conduct Thrissur Pooram with fanfare and has decided to limit the temple festival to rituals. Only the organisers of the festival will be allowed on the grounds that they will follow COVID-19 regulations thoroughly.

Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples, who are considered the main organisers of the Pooram festival had earlier maintained that the Pooram should be held in a full-fledged manner, have now agreed to the restriction by the government.

The authorities also put up a special COVID-19 Protocol Enforcement Campaign which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday across the state.

"All additional measures decided shall be in force for a period of two weeks and extension of the same shall be decided based on the pandemic scenario later," the order further said.

Earlier, on Sunday (April 18), the authorities ordered that all domestic travellers will have to carry a RT-PCR test report taken within last 48 hours before or after the arrival.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kerala reported 13,644 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. As many as 21 deaths were reported and 4,305 people recovered in the said period. Currently, the state has 1,03,004 active cases.

(With Agency inputs)

