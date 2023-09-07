Kerala State Lottery Result 07-09-2023 Thursday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-486 Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Complete Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 07.09.2023: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-486" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September, 07, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-486" is declared. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-486 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PL 867769

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PA 938712

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: ​PA 389955 PB 584048 PC 315740 PD 619216 PE 710317 PF 886140 PG 789002 PH 120782 PJ 178419 PK 323741 PL 253716 PM 172713

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 867769 PB 867769 PC 867769 PD 867769 PE 867769 PF 867769 PG 867769 PH 867769 PJ 867769 PK 867769 PM 867769

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0774 1107 2276 2323 2657 3073 3431 3460 3815 4455 5419 5785 7821 7822 7836 8800 9246 9578

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0111 0497 0809 1254 1415 1438 1596 2422 2843 2845 3551 3560 4188 4195 4660 4855 6275 6347 6413 6427 6547 6576 6669 6805 6948 7133 7375 7399 7499 7516 7734 8327 8870 9479

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0103 0177 0697 0750 0883 1311 1328 1455 1466 1602 1830 2280 2453 2466 2495 2526 2750 2824 2862 3097 3150 3274 3576 3614 3870 3904 3966 3975 3994 4223 4229 4257 4370 4372 4797 4832 4925 5244 5420 5678 5746 5811 5862 5898 6063 6169 6386 6465 6535 6603 6752 6910 6942 6956 6965 7081 7205 7369 7551 7869 7904 7955 7958 8170 8217 8239 8313 8465 8466 8537 8890 8954 8974 9177 9219 9302 9499 9585 9628 9749

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 8477 2402 5486 8910 2810 0550 2116 1010 5556 5135 4076 6166 0441 2629 4493 7101 2427 8767 2635 4172 8598 9379 8922 0193 9522 9360 1943 2165 2133 7563 9377 3934 6439 9161 7324 8692 2698 5421 0769 6415 7946 6324 2866 2812 0726 2262 0397 8572 7173 8028 6700

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-486 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000