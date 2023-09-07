trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659100
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT

Kerala State Lottery Result 07-09-2023 Thursday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-486 Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Complete Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 07-09-2023 Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS" Lottery. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Scroll down to check complete winners list. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala State Lottery Result 07-09-2023 Thursday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-486 Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Complete Winners List Here Kerala State Lottery Result 2023

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 07.09.2023: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-486" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September, 07, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-486" is declared. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result For Thursday KARUNYA PLUS KN-486 (07 September 2023) Live Updates


FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-486 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PL 867769

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PA 938712

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: ​PA 389955 PB 584048 PC 315740 PD 619216 PE 710317 PF 886140 PG 789002 PH 120782 PJ 178419 PK 323741 PL 253716 PM 172713

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 867769 PB 867769 PC 867769 PD 867769 PE 867769 PF 867769 PG 867769 PH 867769 PJ 867769 PK 867769 PM 867769

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0774  1107  2276  2323  2657  3073  3431  3460  3815  4455  5419  5785  7821  7822  7836  8800  9246  9578

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0111  0497  0809  1254  1415  1438  1596  2422  2843  2845  3551  3560  4188  4195  4660  4855  6275  6347  6413  6427  6547  6576  6669  6805  6948  7133  7375  7399  7499  7516  7734  8327  8870  9479

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0103  0177  0697  0750  0883  1311  1328  1455  1466  1602  1830  2280  2453  2466  2495  2526  2750  2824  2862  3097  3150  3274  3576  3614  3870  3904  3966  3975  3994  4223  4229  4257  4370  4372  4797  4832  4925  5244  5420  5678  5746  5811  5862  5898  6063  6169  6386  6465  6535  6603  6752  6910  6942  6956  6965  7081  7205  7369  7551  7869  7904  7955  7958  8170  8217  8239  8313  8465  8466  8537  8890  8954  8974  9177  9219  9302  9499  9585  9628  9749

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 8477  2402  5486  8910  2810  0550  2116  1010  5556  5135  4076  6166  0441  2629  4493  7101  2427  8767  2635  4172  8598  9379  8922  0193  9522  9360  1943  2165  2133  7563  9377  3934  6439  9161  7324  8692  2698  5421  0769  6415  7946  6324  2866  2812  0726  2262  0397  8572  7173  8028  6700

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-486 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

