ZeeXplained: Kerala to Become 'Keralam' - Meaning, History Behind Both Names

In a unanimous and noteworthy decision within the Kerala Legislative Assembly, a proposal to alter the nomenclature of the state has gained traction. The Kerala government has formally appealed to the central administration to consider renaming the state as 'Keralam'. This alteration has prompted a plea for a constitutional amendment, as the present constitution designates the state as 'Kerala'. Paving the way for official endorsement, the state government has emphasized the need for this change.

Decoding the Historical Significance of 'Keralam' and 'Kerala'

The term 'Keralam' finds its etymological roots in the Malayalam language, while 'Kerala' is the prevalent appellation in English and various other languages. The ongoing drive to rechristen the state is not without precedence; such a proposition has been proposed in the past. 'Keralam' has historical connotations, with traces of its usage documented in antiquity. As the first schedule of the Indian constitution currently lists the state as 'Kerala', the state government's aspiration for a constitutional amendment seeks to officially embrace the title 'Keralam'.



Unraveling the Linguistic and Symbolic Connotations of 'Keralam'

The term 'Keralam' is inherently intertwined with the rich tapestry of the Malayalam language and culture. It is in this regional dialect that the state's moniker resonates most profoundly. Furthermore, religious folklore attributes the genesis of 'Keralam' to the legendary figure of Lord Parasurama, who reclaimed land from the ocean, originally christening it as 'Cheranaalum' before the evolution into 'Keralam'. The moniker encapsulates the juncture of the sea and mountains, a unique geographical facet emblematic of the state.

The Evolutionary Trajectory of Kerala's Appellation

Occupying a prominent space in the southwestern expanse of India, Kerala boasts a time-honored heritage. The amalgamation of the princely states of Travancore and Cochin culminated in the formation of Travancore-Cochin on July 1, 1949. The subsequent adoption of the States Reorganization Act in 1956 heralded the transition from 'Travancore-Cochin' to 'Kerala' on November 1, 1956. This transformation was underscored by the prevalence of the Malayalam language, serving as a testament to the state's distinct cultural identity.

The Rationalization Behind 'Keralam'

A salient argument underpinning the plea for 'Keralam' originates from its prevalence within the Malayalam linguistic spectrum. This linguistic prerogative finds historical resonance, gaining prominence in the aftermath of the linguistic reorganization on November 1, 1956. The endeavor of the state government centers around amending Article 3 of the Constitution, encompassing the inclusion of 'Keralam' across all languages delineated in the Eighth Schedule. Should this proposition garner the collective approval of both Parliament and the President, the state could see a formal transition to 'Keralam'.

Navigating the Constitutional Voyage of Name Alteration

Legal luminary Vishal Arun Mishra elucidates that Article 3 of the Indian Constitution grants the constitutional authority to alter state boundaries, demarcations, or designations, be it by renaming or establishing new states. The state government's overture seeks to advocate for 'Keralam' to be incorporated into all languages enlisted under the Eighth Schedule. This multifaceted procedure involves endorsement by Parliament and subsequent submission to the state legislatures, ultimately culminating in presidential scrutiny. While the state assembly's stance lacks binding influence, a dual endorsement by both Parliament and the President could potentially christen the state as 'Keralam'.