Kerala To Get A New Name? CM Vijayan Moves Resolution To Rename 'God's Own Country'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to officially change the state's name to 'Keralam'. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who urged the central government to change the state's name to 'Keralam' in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The resolution was accepted by the Congress-led UDF opposition which did not suggest any amendments or modifications in it. Subsequently, it was declared as unanimously adopted by the assembly by Speaker A N Shamseer based on a show of hands.

Presenting the resolution, the CM said that the state was called 'Keralam' in Malayalam, but in other languages it was still Kerala. He said that the need to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam-speaking communities had strongly emerged since the time of the national freedom struggle.



"But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution."

"This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as 'Keralam' under Article 3 of the Constitution and it be renamed as 'Keralam' in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," he said.

Kerala assembly curtails session in the wake of Puthuppally bypoll

The Kerala assembly on Wednesday decided to cut short its ongoing session in the wake of the upcoming bypoll in the Puthuppally constituency, which fell vacant after the demise of Congress stalwart and former chief minister Oommen Chandy on July 18.

The session that was scheduled to be held from August 11 to August 24 has been postponed to September 11-14.

The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the assembly's Business Advisory Committee, headed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a meeting held during the day.

The committee decided to recommend that the list of businesses scheduled from August 11 to August 24 be taken up between September 11 to 14, its report tabled in the House said.

The assembly session that began on August 7 was scheduled to be concluded on August 24.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday declared September 5 as the date for bypoll in Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kottayam district.

Within hours of the bypoll date being declared, the Congress announced that Chandy's son -- Chandy Oommen -- would be the party's candidate for the byelection.

The Congress also stepped into campaigning mode today.

The ruling Left Front in the state is yet to announce its candidate for the constituency, which was held by Congress for 53 years straight thanks to Chandy's popularity in the area.