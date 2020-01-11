हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maradu

Kerala: Two of four illegal highrise Maradu apartments razed to dust in seconds — Watch

The 19-floor H2O Holy Faith apartment complex with 90 flats was demolished at 11:18 am while the second building Alfa Serene complex with twin towers was demolished at around 11:46 am. 

ANI photo

Kochi: Two out of four illegal high-rise apartment complexes in Kerala's Maradu were demolished on Saturday (January 11) for violating coastal regulation zone norms after a Supreme Court ruling last year. The illegal structures were brought down by the use of implosion technology amidst tight security. 

The 19-floor H2O Holy Faith apartment complex with 90 flats was demolished at 11:18 am while the second building Alfa Serene complex with twin towers was demolished at around 11:46 am. 

Watch the demolition of illegal apartment towers through controlled implosion below:

Ahead of the demolition prohibitory orders were put in place on both land, air and water in the area.The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the 200-meter radius of the apartment complexes.

Half an hour before the implosion, the first siren was sounded for one whole minute to ensure that people have left the demolition zone. A police team then searched for the evacuation area.

At 10.55 am, another one-minute siren alerted motorists and all traffic movement on major roads was stopped. Following this, the flats were razed down.

After more than a decade of litigation, the four apartment complexes in Maradu were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court for violation of CRZ norms. The rest two buildings, Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral, will be razed on Sunday. The complexes housed a total of 343 flats. 

