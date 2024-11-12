Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticised Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for unnecessarily getting angry at him. He also emphasised that there is no "Love Jihad" or "Land Jihad" in Uttar Pradesh anymore.

"These days Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge is unnecessarily getting angry at me, he is furious. Kharge ji, don't get angry at me, I respect your age," he said.

While addressing the rally, he said that if Kharge wants to get angry then get angry at Hyderabad Nizam, who burnt a village and killed Hindus.

He added, "If you want to get angry, get angry at Hyderabad Nizam. The Hyderabad Nizam's Razakars burnt your village, brutally killed Hindus, and burnt your respected mother, sister, your family members. Present this truth before the country that whenever they will be divided, they will be divided in the same brutal manner..."

He also pointed out that mafias were operating in the UP and the previous government had protected them but now all of them are on the way to 'Jahannum'

Addressing a public meeting in Achalpur, UP CM, "There is no Love Jihad or Land Jihad in UP today. It was already announced that if anyone hampers the security of our daughters, grabbed the land of government and the poor, then 'Yamraj' would be ready to cut their ticket... There were mafias in UP and the previous government used to safeguard them... But now all of them are on their way to 'Jahannum'..."