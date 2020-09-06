Kochi Metro to resume operations from September 7, guidelines issued

New Delhi: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Sunday has decided to resume its services from Monday, September 7. The resumption of the metro rail services will also mark the completion of its final phase to reach from Thykoodam to Petta.

According to a press release by the KMRL, the commercial operations will resume in a phased manner with trains running every 10 minutes.

On September 7 and 8, the trains will operate from 7 am to 1 pm and again from 2 pm to 8 pm. There will be no train service from 1 pm to 2 pm.

From September 9 onwards trains will function with a normal frequency of 10 minutes between 7 am and 12 noon and then from 2 pm to 9 pm. During 12 noon to 2 pm the frequency will be every 20 minutes, the KMRL guidelines stated.

Meanwhile, KMRL has also decided to reduce the ticket fare structure of Metro services.

The maximum amount for a journey will be reduced from Rs 60 to Rs 50. The new structure will only have four slabs, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 50.

Measures are being taken to ensure the metro trains are clean, hygienic and fully sanitised, the press release said.

The services were canceled in March this year following the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the country.