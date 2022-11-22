topStoriesenglish
Kochi Model Gangrape Case: 4 accused sent to 5-day police custody

Three men and one woman were sent to police custody by the First Class Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday.

Nov 22, 2022

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): A court in Kerala`s Ernakulam on Tuesday sent four accused in the alleged gang-rape of a model to five days of police custody. The 19-year-old model was raped inside a moving car in Kochi on November 17.

The custody application submitted in the court by Ernakulam South Police has alleged that the accused rendered the victim unconscious by giving her liquor. According to the plea, she was raped inside the car and also in the parking area of the hotel where she attended a DJ party that night.

It also alleged that Dimple, the woman accused, who is also the friend of the victim aided the other three accused in the rape. In the custody application, the police mentioned that the incident was brutal.

Vivek Sudhakaran (26), Nidhin Meghanadan (35), TR Sudeep (34), natives of Kodungallur in Thrissur district and Dimple Lamba alias Dolly (21), the Rajasthani woman are the accused in this case.Earlier the court sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.

The case pertains that the victim was at the DJ party in a hotel bar at Ravipuram in Kochi on Tuesday with her friend Dimple.

Thereafter, the accused who are friends of Dimple had taken the victim to the parking area and she was raped there. Then they took her in their car and raped her inside the moving car. The accused later dropped the victim at her lodging in Kakkanad at Kochi.


(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)
 

