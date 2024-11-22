Kolhapur North Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar-Shiv Sena Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Kolhapur North Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Kolhapur North, an assembly constituency with a blend of urban and rural voters, participated in Maharashtra’s state elections on November 20, 2024. The constituency, part of the politically significant Kolhapur district, has consistently been a battleground for key political parties, making this election no exception.

Key Candidates in the Fray

In the 2024 contest, notable candidates include Abhijeet Daulat Raut of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Rajesh Vinayak of the Shiv Sena, and Sham Bhimrao Pakhare of the Bahujan Samaj Party. From an initial pool of 33 applicants, only 11 contestants remain in the race, following the rejection of 2 applications and the withdrawal of 18. The Congress had earlier fielded Rajesh Latkar but later replaced him with royal scion Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati. However, since Latkar refused to withdraw his nomination, Madhurimaraje was asked to back off at the last moment. Latkar is contesting the polls as an independent but is backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi against Rajesh Vinayak of the Shiv Sena.

Kolhapur North Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:

Congress’s By-Election Win Sets the Stage

Congress cemented its stronghold in Kolhapur North during the 2022 by-election when Jayashree Jadhav secured a decisive victory against Kshirsagar. This win positioned the Congress as a dominant force, but the 2024 elections bring fresh challenges with shifting alliances and new voter dynamics.

Alliances Shape the Contest

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT faction), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is determined to maintain its influence in Kolhapur North. Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—featuring the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—aims to break Congress’s grip on the constituency.

Awaiting the Results

As vote counting continues, Kolhapur North’s outcome is being closely watched. The results will reveal whether Congress retains its dominance or if the Mahayuti alliance can gain a foothold. The implications of this constituency’s results could extend beyond Kolhapur, potentially influencing the broader political dynamics in Maharashtra. Stay tuned for updates as the process unfolds.