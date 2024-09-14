Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793265https://zeenews.india.com/india/kolkata-blast-explosion-at-busy-sn-banerjee-intersection-injures-ragpicker-2793265.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA BLAST

Kolkata Blast: Explosion At Busy SN Banerjee Intersection Injures Ragpicker

The injured individual sustained a serious injury to his right wrist and was immediately rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital for treatment, according to Kolkata Police.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata Blast: Explosion At Busy SN Banerjee Intersection Injures Ragpicker

Kolkata Blast: A blast occurred at the busy intersection of Blochmann Street and S N Banerjee Road in Kolkata at approximately 13:45 hrs today, leaving one person, identified as a rag picker, injured. The injured individual sustained a serious injury to his right wrist and was immediately rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital for treatment, according to Kolkata Police.

An eyewitness, who was near the scene at the time, recounted, "We were standing nearby when the explosion took place. The sound was very loud. We rushed over and saw that the injured person, a rag picker, was lying on the ground with a wounded wrist. Fortunately, no one else was injured."

Kolkata Police officers, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Taltala Police Station, promptly responded to the incident. The area was quickly cordoned off with security tape to prevent any further accidents, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called in to examine the scene.

Upon arrival, BDDS personnel thoroughly checked the rag picker's bag and the surrounding vicinity for any additional threats. After a detailed inspection, the squad cleared the area, confirming there were no further explosives present. Following the clearance, traffic movement on the busy intersection was restored.

The police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the explosion, and further updates are awaited.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?