Kolkata Blast: Explosion At Busy SN Banerjee Intersection Injures Ragpicker

Kolkata Blast: A blast occurred at the busy intersection of Blochmann Street and S N Banerjee Road in Kolkata at approximately 13:45 hrs today, leaving one person, identified as a rag picker, injured. The injured individual sustained a serious injury to his right wrist and was immediately rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital for treatment, according to Kolkata Police.

An eyewitness, who was near the scene at the time, recounted, "We were standing nearby when the explosion took place. The sound was very loud. We rushed over and saw that the injured person, a rag picker, was lying on the ground with a wounded wrist. Fortunately, no one else was injured."

Kolkata Police officers, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Taltala Police Station, promptly responded to the incident. The area was quickly cordoned off with security tape to prevent any further accidents, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called in to examine the scene.

Upon arrival, BDDS personnel thoroughly checked the rag picker's bag and the surrounding vicinity for any additional threats. After a detailed inspection, the squad cleared the area, confirming there were no further explosives present. Following the clearance, traffic movement on the busy intersection was restored.

The police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the explosion, and further updates are awaited.