Kolkata Indian Museum Shooting: A shooting incident has been reported at Indian Museum building situated at Kolkata's Park Street. There are reports of firing within the CISF barracks. As per reports, a CISF personnel opened fire from an AK-47 rifle, in which, 2 people were shot. Among them, 1 CISF constable died, while another DSP rank officer is fighting for life. Kolkata Police, command force and ambulance have already reached the spot. The commandos have entered the museum wearing bulletproof jackets.

However, the CISF officer who opened fire has not been pacified yet. Ambulances have already been taken to treat the gunshot victims. One of the victim was taken to SSKM Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, gunshots were suddenly heard from inside the museum at around 6.30 pm.

A crowd of ordinary people gathered in front of the museum that usually witnesses a huge crowded on Saturdays. However, it is not yet known if any civilians were injured. It is also not clear what exactly prompted the CISF officer to open fire.

Last June, a Kolkata Police personnel opened fire at the Park Circus in Bhardupur. The shootout happened in front of the Bangladesh High Commission. The policeman named Chaudup Lepcha had opened fire.